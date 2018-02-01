Three Questions with Dalyah Jones

Our Three Questions series continues in February by turning the spotlight on KUT Host and Assistant Producer DaLyah Jones.

An assistant producer for “All Things Considered” and evening host, DaLyah is also co-host of the "Two and Fro" podcast. When she’s not at the station, she’s stan-ing for Beyoncé.

Originally from East Texas, she’s a recent graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in electronic media and a minor in communication studies. As an undergraduate, DaLyah served as the assistant news director for KTSW 89.9, Texas State's college radio station, and was a reporter for NPR's Next Generation Radio. She also has interned for New York Public Radio, “Texas Standard,” KUT 90.5 and KTRE News, the ABC affiliate serving Lufkin and Nacogdoches in East Texas. Last summer, she was a Knight CUNYJ Fellow.

What are you listening to these days?

My musical taste reflects my mood at a given time. One moment I’ll be bopping to Houston rap and the next I’ll be swing-dancing to Zydeco or Country. Right now, SZA, Rapsody and Big KRIT are on repeat because of their great beats and self-reflecting lyrics. Solange and Beyoncé will forever remain my go-to artists and my boss-lady spirit animals.

One of my favorite podcasts is The Read, which is a black pop-culture show. Their daily quips provide a nice break from the real world. The other is Therapy for Black Girls, which encourages mental wellness in women and girls of color.

Read anything interesting lately?

I’m a book freak, so sometimes I get a little overzealous and read a few at a time. I’m finishing up Octavia Butler’s “Kindred.” The book is everything I love about afro-futurism. It provides an insight into the past, while moving the story forward. My other read is Ta-Nehisi Coates “Between the World and Me,” which offers insight into navigating the country while being black in a very candid and intellectual way. I’m currently rereading UT Professor Dr. Daina Berry’s “The Price for Their Pound of Flesh: The Value of the Enslaved, from Womb to Grave, in the Building of a Nation,” which is pretty self-explanatory.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

I’m in love with East Austin – the museums, the libraries, the art, everything. Also, if I could live at Tony’s Jamaican Food on East 11th, I would. I stop there almost every time I get the chance.

McKinney Falls is also a favorite for me. It’s nice to get back to my country-girl roots and get a little dirty while hiking.