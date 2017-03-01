Three Questions with Ashley Lopez

Our “Three Questions” series profiling KUT reporters continues this month with Senior Reporter Ashley Lopez.

Ashley joined KUT in February 2016 and covers politics and health care, and is part of the NPR-Kaiser Health News reporting collaborative. Previously she worked as a reporter at public radio stations in Louisville, KY; Miami, and Fort Myers, FL, where she won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for a story about an immigration policy that was failing some undocumented domestic abuse victims. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

See what Ashley's tweeting @AshLopezRadio

What are you listening to these days?

Unsurprisingly, I am listening to a lot of podcasts. The top three podcasts in rotation right now are “Reply All,” the “Longform Podcast” and “The Read.” They are wildly different podcasts, but these have turned into must-listens in the past few months.

The news has been overwhelming lately, so I have been finding myself turning on “Love Letter for Fire,” in particular. It’s a collaboration between Iron and Wine’s Sam Bean and Jesca Hoop. It’s a really lovely, relaxing album.

Read anything interesting lately?

I am trying to read more fiction, so I recently spent a weekend devouring “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng. It’s a beautifully-written book. Also, a fairly quick read, which I like.

Since a new Supreme Court Justice confirmation battle is upon us, I’ve cracked open Jeffrey Toobin’s “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court,” again.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

This is my favorite time of year in Austin weather-wise, so I am enjoying spending more time outside right now. I am really appreciating how many lovely patios our restaurants and bars have to offer.

At the moment, Contingo, Cherrywood Coffee, Irene’s and Weather Up are probably my favorite spots to sit outside and have a drink.