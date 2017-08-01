Three questions with Andrew Weber

You may not recognize his name or voice, but KUT Digital Producer Andrew Weber is a key behind-the-scenes member of our newsroom.

Andrew edits stories, writes breaking news pieces for the web, and manages KUT News’ social media channels. In fact, won a national Edward R. Murrow award this summer for his social media work at KUT including: Live Blog: Trump in Austin, City Council member’s comment on likelihood of Prop 1’s defeat and Come for the headline, stay for the photos.

A graduate of St. Edward’s University, Andrew started as an intern at KUT.

Connect with Andrew on Twitter: @England_Weber

What are you listening to these days?

On the music front, I’ve been really enjoying an album by Sinkane called “Life & Livin’ It.” It’s a super diverse album that successfully combines about 12 different genres. I discovered it on NPR’s First Listen a few months back, but I keep coming back to it. It mixes the sensibility of more digital-minded dance/R&B with a lot of grounding in analog instrumentation – a blend of which I’m a fan. I’ve also enjoyed Vic Mensa’s “The Autobiography.” I saw him at ACL a few years back after his “Innanetape” mixtape came out and felt pretty old at that show, as there was a high school student studying for an economics quiz in front of me. That’s always been a good memory.

Podcast-wise, aside from newsier ones, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying I Was There Too on Earwolf. The host, Matt Gourley, seeks out folks who were in well-known movies (mostly in small parts) and interviews them about their experiences. The episode with Ahmed Best – who played Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – is an endearing reflection on a character that was pretty much universally derided.

Read anything interesting lately?

I was very late to Lawrence Wright’s article America’s Future Is Texas in the New Yorker. I regret that. Aside from its initial news-making reporting, I hadn’t had time to read it in its entirety until relatively recently – and I don’t often appreciate something being labeled as a “must-read” – but anything that (sardonically) refers to Austin as a “spore of the California fungus that is destroying America” is worth a read merits a read in my book.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

I just moved near South Congress, so my affinity for the Continental Gallery has been rekindled. Additionally, C-Boy’s Heart and Soul on South Congress is always fun as well and they usually have pretty solid residencies. Both of those are within walking distance, so I’m very much spoiled and am wholeheartedly trying to take advantage of it. I’m also down the street from El Tacorrido, which, I think, has the best queso in Austin.