Three Questions with Alejandra Martinez

Alejandra Martinez graduated from The University of Texas at Austin School of Journalism in December 2017. While she may be a fresh graduate, she’s no newbie to public radio journalism.

Alejandra recently participated in NPR’s Next-Generation Radio project, a week-long digital and radio journalism boot camp, where she covered Houston’s recovery post-Hurricane Harvey.

This Houstonian spent last summer interning for “Latino USA” where she reported stories on Texas politics, immigration, culture and arts, booked and produced interviews, and edited and fact-checked Latino USA podcasts.

She began working with KUT as an intern where she pitched, produced and edited stories.

As a KUT producer, Alejandra conducts research, works on social media content and works on special projects, including the KUT Book Club and the Open Book library project.

Connect with Alejandra on Twitter: @_martinez_ale

What are you listening to these days?

Lately all I have been listening to is Reggaeton. It is rapping, singing and hip-hop all coming together in Spanish. It is great and I 10/10 recommend. My favorite is Daddy Yankee (of “Despacito” fame)! If his songs ever come up I probably will break out and start dancing.

As for English music, I am a huge Kendrick Lamar fan. I could listen to him non-stop for hours. So if “Despacito” or the Black Panther album is not on replay in my car I am probably listening to my go-to podcasts. The list is long but I’d say Latino USA, Radio Ambulante, Heavyweight, The Daily and probably Reply All. I am all for long-narrative storytelling and mostly listen to one-hour long segments. I love to be taken through an audio journey.

Read anything interesting lately?

I am reading two books “The Empire of the Summer Moon” by S. C. Gwynne and “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sanchez.

So one of the first things I helped with when I got to KUT was sort through all the book recommendations for our listener Dan as part of our ATXplained project. We have a book club now and our first read is “The Empire of the Summer Moon.” Wow this book is incredible. It outlines the not-so-pretty and very descriptive history of the Comanche Indians and their fight with white settlers for control of the American West. As for “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” it really touches on the tons of expectations, pressures and stereotypes put on daughters – in this book Mexican daughters. I have been able to relate so much to the experiences Julia (the main character) has gone through. I think many women of color would be able to relate as well.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

Ever since I graduated, I’ve had more free time to explore the city. I recently discovered this cool new cafe called Cafe Nenai. It is a Latina-mother-daughter business located on the East side. It is super cute and picturesque. So that is my coffee shop right now. Also, I am very excited for the warm weather we have been having lately because I will finally be able to go to the greenbelt for a hike; one of my favorite spots during the summertime.