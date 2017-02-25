Thousands Demand 'No Wall, No Ban' During Rally at State Capitol

Thousands gathered at the Texas state Capitol on Saturday for a rally to show solidarity with immigrant and refugee communities, and to protest recent federal and state immigration actions.

The Workers Defense Project, which organized the “No Ban, No Wall" rally, says its mission is to bring awareness of the shared struggles of these communities and send a message to legislators.

Addressing the crowd first in Spanish, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke said Austin had a choice to make: “Do we want walls or bridges? Do we want hate or love? Do we want fear or peace?”

Other politicians scheduled to address the crowd included U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, state Rep. Celia Israel and Austin City Councilman Greg Casar. Refugees and undocumented immigrants were also expected to share their stories.