Theatre en Bloc Presents 'Neva'

"It's really asking the question, 'what is our job as artists in a time of revolution and political unrest?'" says director Jenny Lavery of the play Neva. "Is art important at that time? Is seeing art important?"

Neva takes place on January 22, 1905, known as Russia's 'Bloody Sunday." On that date in St. Petersburg, unarmed protestors were fired upon by Russia's Imperial Guard, resulting in hundreds of injuries and deaths. The play centers on an imagined production of Chevhov's The Cherry Orchard during the same time; the play's three characters are three actors who convene for a rehearsal while the historic events are unfolding.

Kriston Woodreaux plays Aleko, one of the actors. "[At] the top of the play, he's directly come from the outside world, closed the door, and is in the rehearsal room," Woodreaux says. "And it takes another actor to transition him to the sanctity of the rehearsal space."

The three characters in Neva represent different social classes and points of view in 1905 Russia. Woodreaux's character "is upper class and wrestling with what it means to have privilege, but also fulfill a duty of making sure the government stays in line," he says. "In the play, he works as the conservative... and for me that's a departure from how I think politically, but also a very interesting take on a character, especially doing it in my black body."

For director Lavery, staging Neva during this moment in American history was intentional. "When Trump took office, I know that I struggled with 'Should I be at the capitol protesting every day? What is my role? What does it mean to be an artist now?'" she says. "I felt like I was asking really vulnerable questions, and I felt like this play really talks about those questions, and offers three very different viewpoints on it in the end."

Neva is onstage at the Santa Cruz Center for Culture through March 5.

'Death of a Salesman' at Austin Playhouse

By Feb 22, 2017

Death of a Salesman is considered by many to be the quintessential America play, so it might not seem like a natural fit for Irish director Peter Sheridan. But Sheridan is excited about the opportunity to direct the play for Austin Playhouse. "They were talking to me about Bloomsday, because obviously the fit between me and Bloomsday seems kind of perfect -- it's a play set in Dublin... but I wasn't available for those dates," Sheridan says. "And they just happened to say to me, 'We're doing Death of a Salesman next,' and I said, 'God, I'd love to do that!'."

And when he learned that Austin Playhouse was planning to do the play with an African-American cast as the Loman family, Sheridan grew even more eager. "I thought... that could be a really, really interesting take on the story," Sheridan says. Directing Death of a Salesman also meant that he'd get to work with Austin actor Marc Pouhé, who's playing Willy Loman in this production. "This is a great, great stage actor," Sheridan says of Pouhé. "He's as good as I've worked with in forty years."

Improvised Play Festival at the Hideout

By Feb 21, 2017

At Austin's Hideout Theatre, improv is performed several nights a week, and much of the work presented there is theatrical style. "A lot of improv on stage is just... a blank stage, no costumes... but this is kind of the opposite end of the spectrum," says Hideout co-owner Roy Janik. "We're still improvising the content and the characters and the plot and all that stuff, but we'll oftentimes know what genre we're playing in, we'll tell one long story, and we'll have costumes and lights and props."

Color Arc Presents 'A Girl Named Sue'

By Mike Lee Feb 13, 2017

Writer and actress Christine Hoang has been working on A Girl Named Sue for over a year. It started in the holiday season of 2015, when Hoang hosted a trunk show of BettySoo's jewelry (in addition to her career as a singer/songwriter, BettySoo sells handmade jewelry on Etsy). After showing her wares, BettySoo played a couple of songs.