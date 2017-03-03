Texas Women's History Month: The Mother of Texas Women’s History

Hailed as “the mother of Texas women’s history,” Ruthe Winegarten is widely regarded for her strong social conscience and as a trailblazer in the field of Texas history. She earned a masters in social work and began a Ph.D. in history, but left academia to pursue her passion for telling the stories of powerless or “forgotten” women.

As research director for the Texas Women’s History Project, Winegarten and her staff collected the stories of nearly 600 women and over 20,000 artifacts for the first multicultural traveling exhibit about women’s history.

She also founded the Texas Women’s History Network, gave countless speeches promoting women’s history and suggested hundreds of entries about women for the New Handbook of Texas. By the end of her career, Winegarten had published 20 books, videos, and a musical about Jews, African American and Native American women, Tejanas and women in politics.

This month, KUT is partnering with the Ruthe Winegarten Foundation to celebrate Women's History Month. Every day, we'll bring you a short feature spotlighting a historic woman, movement, or group of women in Texas.