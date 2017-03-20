Texas Women's History Month: Indian Women in the Paleo to Archaic Eras

In the early time before European, Mexican and American explorers arrived in present-day Texas, an incalculable number of Indian women made this place home. Unfortunately, the names of these women are unknown, but researchers are learning who they are and what they did.

During the Paleo Indian period, between about 12,000 and 8,000 B.C., Indian women were important to the survival of their bands, helping men hunt, butcher animals and dress the hides. They also gathered seeds, nuts and berries for sustaining their families, and most Indian cultures were female-centered.

During the Archaic period, from 8,000 B.C. through about 800 A.D., Caddo women of present-day East and Northeast Texas became priest chiefs, thus possessing both religious and political authority. By about 800, Caddo women began to fashion some of the most renowned ceramic pottery east of the Rocky Mountains.

This month, KUT is partnering with the Ruthe Winegarten Foundation to celebrate Women's History Month. Every day, we'll bring you a short feature spotlighting a historic woman, movement, or group of women in Texas.