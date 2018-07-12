Texas Usually Fights Austin At The Capitol. Lately, The Fight Is In The Courtroom.

  The state Capitol dome is reflected in the Texas Supreme Court building.
Austin has endured several legal jabs from the state in the past couple months.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stepped into a dispute earlier this month over the makeup of the city’s Planning Commission. A week ago, Austin announced it would no longer enforce its ban on single-use plastic bags after the Texas Supreme Court overturned a similar law in Laredo. In April, Paxton joined a lawsuit brought by business groups against Austin’s new paid sick leave rules.

A spokesperson confirmed that the City of Austin's legal team has been busy lately and has "more cases involving the state than we historically have had."

The state versus city narrative is not new in Texas, but typically that tale unfurls during the legislative session.

“I think [what's new is the fight is] going into the courtroom instead of just the halls of the Legislature,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. He called Paxton’s involvement in the city’s Planning Commission “inappropriate.”

Texas Municipal League Executive Director Bennett Sandlin said he's also noticed the trend of city-state fights entering the courtroom, but he sees it simply as spillover from the Legislature.

“When you see success coming after cities in the statehouses, when that starts to catch hold, I think the next logical step is: If you can’t beat them in the statehouse, go to court under the same theory,” Sandlin said. “These lawsuits are really an extension of what we’ve seen the last two sessions.”

In an op-ed in the Austin-American Statesman on Friday, Paxton decried the “lawlessness” of cities in Texas, citing policies struck down in the past couple years by court rulings or legislative action. For example, Austin’s background check requirements for ride-hailing companies were preempted by a new state law last year.

Paxton’s office did not respond directly when asked by email if he was hoping to hurry up the legislative preemption process by taking more of these cases against the city to court. In addition to clarifying current cases against the city, a spokesperson wrote: “The Attorney General is focused on upholding the rule of law no matter what level of government is in question.”

State Rep. Paul Workman, who represents parts of West Austin, has promised to overturn at least one other city ordinance next session.

“I do think that there is concern at the state Legislature about municipalities abusing powers and removing rights and liberties of their citizens," he said. "I think that there’s concern that left unchecked we will see more and more of the liberties of our citizens removed.”

Research suggests, at the very least, that state lawmakers are overriding local laws on a national level more often.

The National League of Cities published an updated report this year on state preemption laws. In it, researchers looked at seven common laws passed by state lawmakers in the past couple years to override city regulations, such as paid sick leave and ride-hailing regulations. The organization found that only two states – Connecticut and Vermont – had not passed laws in 2017 overriding local rules across the most common topics.

Alex Jones, the organization's manager of the Local Democracy Initiative, attributes a rise in preemption laws to two things: Republicans are overwhelmingly in power in statehouses, while cities tend to have more liberal leaders and are flexing their power to pass new policies.

“Cities are doing more than they have traditionally in order to solve problems in their communities,” Jones said.

Sandlin said that has led to a movement to reclaim the power of state-governing bodies.

“I call it the Goldilocks form of government: The federal government’s big and bad, cities are small and bad, and somehow state government gets it just right," he said. "And that can’t possibly be the case, of course, but that’s the trend.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler told KUT recently he believes it is economically and culturally short-sighted for the state to hamper cities' expression of their values.

Tags: 
Ken Paxton
Planning Commission
Plastic Bag Ban
paid sick leave
Austin
Steve Adler
ride-hailing

Austin Says It Will No Longer Enforce Plastic Bag Ban, After Texas Supreme Court Ruling

By Jul 3, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

The City of Austin says it will no longer enforce a ban on single-use plastic bags at most retail outlets, following a state Supreme Court ruling last month that struck down Laredo's bag ban.

The court ruled Laredo's ban was at odds with state law, but urged the Legislature to pass more specific laws to allow similar bans in the future.

Texas Attorney General Seeks To Remove Members Of Austin's Planning Commission

By Jul 3, 2018
Callie Hernandez for KUT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to remove eight of the 13 members of Austin’s Planning Commission. The commission is responsible for making and amending a master city plan, making recommendations to the City Council on proposed zoning changes and weighing in on land use decisions.

Austin City Council Mandates Six To Eight Paid Sick Days For All Private Employees

By Feb 16, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon / KUT

Austin City Council members voted early Friday to require all private employers in the city to provide employees at least six to eight days of paid sick leave, depending on the size of the company. 

Business Groups Sue To Block City Of Austin's Paid Sick Leave Law

By Apr 24, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

An Austin-based conservative think tank has sued the city over its paid sick leave ordinance. The ordinance, which goes into effect Oct. 1, requires all private businesses to provide anywhere from six to eight paid sick days for employees.

As Regular Legislative Session Ends, Here's How Austin Fared

By May 30, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

At the start of the Texas legislative session, you might have characterized the number of bills reversing City of Austin regulations as an onslaught. There were bills to undo the city’s "ban the box" rule, its plastic bag ban, the city’s ride-hailing regulations.

Uber And Lyft Return After Abbott Gives Green Light To Statewide Ride-Hailing Rules

By May 29, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott this morning signed House Bill 100, which establishes statewide ride-hailing regulations in Texas and preempts city regulations that drove out Uber and Lyft last year.