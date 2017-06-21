“Texas Standard” Wins Gold and Silver in New York Festivals Radio Competition

AUSTIN, Texas – June 21, 2017 – “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, and the documentary “Out of the Blue” have been recognized as among the world’s best radio programs by the New York Festivals® Radio Program and Promotion Awards.

“Out of the Blue: 50 Years after the UT Tower Shooting” won a gold award in the news documentary category. The powerful radio documentary and website were the culmination of a two-year effort to locate survivors and witnesses of the shooting and gather their stories. The oral history features firsthand accounts from nearly 100 people – many of which had not been shared publicly before.

“Out of the Blue” was produced by “Texas Standard” staff, including David Brown, Laura Rice and Emily Donahue. The project was made possible with support from the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History, which maintains a permanent archive of the oral histories.

“Texas Standard,” hosted by David Brown and heard on 28 public radio stations across Texas, won a silver award in the best regularly scheduled talk program category.

Every year, the New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards recognize the best radio programs from stations, networks and independent producers around the world. The 2017 winners were announced at a gala in New York City Monday night.

This is not the first time the New York Festivals has recognized “Texas Standard.” Last year, the show won a bronze award in the best regularly scheduled talk program category and Brown was recognized in the best writing category. “One Day in Dallas,” a special on the JFK assassination 50 years later, won a silver award in 2014. That special was produced by Emily Donahue and David Brown.

About “Texas Standard”

“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 28 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas. It is distributed by Public Radio International (PRI).

###

Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071