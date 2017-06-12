“Texas Standard” Wins Five Lone Star Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Journalism

Austin, Texas – June 12, 2017 – “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, won five 2017 Lone Star Awards – including two first-place designations – from the Houston Press Club Saturday in recognition of outstanding achievements in journalism in Texas.

The winning work includes:

  • First place, “Pregnant and Homeless,” reported by Joy Diaz in the radio series category
  • First place, “Pay to Pray,” reported by Michael Marks in the radio soft news feature category
  • Second place, “Adult Crime, Adult Time,” reported by Alain Stephens and Hannah McBride in the radio hard news feature category
  • Third place, “Texas Standard,” produced by David Brown, Laura Rice, Emily Donahue, in the radio talk show category featuring “Out of the Blue” as an example of work
  • Third place, “Angry, Sad & Undecided,” reported by Michael Marks in the radio politics/government category

A complete listing of awards is available online (PDF).

About “Texas Standard”
“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 28 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas.

Press Release

