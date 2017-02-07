Texas Senate Debates Bill to Ban 'Sanctuary Cities'

By Stephanie Federico 23 minutes ago
  • Hundreds turned out for a Senate committee hearing Thursday on a bill to ban so-called “sanctuary cities.”
    Hundreds turned out for a Senate committee hearing Thursday on a bill to ban so-called “sanctuary cities.”
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The Texas Senate is debating a bill that would penalize jurisdictions with so-called “sanctuary” immigration policies.

Senate Bill 4 would allow state money to be withheld from jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with warrantless requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain undocumented immigrants.

After Travis County enacted a similar policy earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott declared the issue one of his emergency items this legislative session, allowing the bill to move swiftly through the legislative process and on to the governor's desk.

Hundreds of people testified on the bill last week during a marathon 16-hour Senate committee meeting on the bill. It passed through committee early Friday morning on a 7-2 vote along party lines.

Earlier this month, Abbott canceled $1.5 million in criminal justice grants to Travis County over Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s immigration policy, which limits detention requests from ICE, though it still honors requests in cases of murder, aggravated sexual assault or human smuggling.

While the bill is expected to pass, there are dozens of amendments tacked on to the bill. 

Watch the Senate debate below: 

Tags: 
sanctuary cities
SB 4
2017 Texas Legislature

Related Content

'Sanctuary City' Bill Clears Senate Committee After 16 Hours of Public Testimony

By & Feb 2, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Texas lawmakers heard hours of public testimony Thursday and into early Friday morning over a bill banning so-called “sanctuary cities” in Texas, ultimately voting early this morning 7-2 along party lines to send the bill to the full Senate.

Gov. Abbott Cuts Off Grants to Travis County Over 'Sanctuary City' Policy

By & Feb 1, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The Travis County sheriff’s new immigration policy goes into effect today. The policy limits what information local law enforcement share with the federal immigration agency, and it's already stirred up a lot of controversy.

This morning, Gov. Greg Abbott came through on a pledge to cancel $1.5 million in criminal justice grants from his office to Travis County over the policy.