Texas Senate Debates Bill to Ban 'Sanctuary Cities'

The Texas Senate is debating a bill that would penalize jurisdictions with so-called “sanctuary” immigration policies.

Senate Bill 4 would allow state money to be withheld from jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with warrantless requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain undocumented immigrants.

After Travis County enacted a similar policy earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott declared the issue one of his emergency items this legislative session, allowing the bill to move swiftly through the legislative process and on to the governor's desk.

Hundreds of people testified on the bill last week during a marathon 16-hour Senate committee meeting on the bill. It passed through committee early Friday morning on a 7-2 vote along party lines.

Earlier this month, Abbott canceled $1.5 million in criminal justice grants to Travis County over Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s immigration policy, which limits detention requests from ICE, though it still honors requests in cases of murder, aggravated sexual assault or human smuggling.

While the bill is expected to pass, there are dozens of amendments tacked on to the bill.

