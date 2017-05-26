Texas House Declines To Negotiate With Senate On Its Proposed 'Bathroom' Compromise

Refusing to go any further to regulate bathroom use for transgender Texans, House Speaker Joe Straus said on Friday that the House will not appoint members to negotiate with the Senate on its proposed compromise on a “bathroom bill.”

The Texas Senate had requested a conference committee on Senate Bill 2078, onto which the House had added an amendment that would’ve required school districts to provide single-occupancy bathrooms, lockers rooms and changing facilities for students who don’t want to use the ones associated with their “biological sex.”

Republican state Rep. Chris Paddie of Marshall, who offered the amendment in the House, contends that it would keep transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity unless they use a multi-occupancy bathroom when no one else is in there. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who has spent months championing far-reaching restrictions on bathroom use — had said the amendment’s “ambiguous language” didn’t “appear to do much.”

Echoing concerns about a lack of significant change in policy, Sen. Larry Tayloron Thursday officially rejected the House’s changes and requested a conference committee on the bill.

From the Texas Tribune