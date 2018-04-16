Texas Family On Their Matriarch's Painful Childhood, Resilience And Lessons Of Love

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Jeremy Bolf came to the StoryCorps mobile booth to learn more about his family’s matriarch, affectionately known as Granny Bolf. Jeremy was too young to know his grandmother well before her passing in 1975, so he asked his father Stanley, who was her youngest son, and his aunt Donna, who married into the family in 1958, to share some memories.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

