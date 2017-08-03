Texas DPS Reports No Substantial Change In State Gang Activity

By 1 minute ago
  • Tony Fischer/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Tango Blast – the name brings to mind, perhaps, a soda or bubble gum flavor. But Tango Blast is actually considered to be the greatest gang threat in Texas, according to a new, in-depth Texas Department of Public Safety gang activity assessment report.

 

All told, DPS says that there are more than 100,000 active gang members in the state. And Texas continues to be home to the most dangerous gangs in the country – what DPS terms "tier 1" organizations – which include Tango Blast, the Crips and Bloods, the Latin Kings, Texas Mexican Mafia and MS-13.

Mitchel Roth, a criminal justice professor at Sam Houston State University, says MS-13, singled out recently by President Donald Trump in a critical speech to New York law enforcement officers, has been moving away from Los Angeles over time, using Texas as a "transitional zone" on its way to the east coast. The differences between the transnational gang MS-13 and Tango Blast, says Roth, is that MS-13 is highly-structured and adaptable to changes in law enforcement tactics.

DPS reports no decrease in gang activity in the state since the last assessment, which Roth attributes to insufficient funding and an inadequate proportion of police officers to tamp down the threat.   

 

Written by Louise Rodriguez.

Tags: 
gangs
ms-13

Related Content

The Department of Public Safety Now Wants $1 Billion for Border Security

By Aug 29, 2016
Michael Rose/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for $1 billion to fund its border operations next year. But the state comptroller has been issuing warnings about a possible need for budgetary belt tightening.

But the department says it needs the money to buy new border cameras, replace aging vehicles, buy two helicopters, four planes and, perhaps most significantly, double the number of troops at the border – upping the number of troops at the border to 500.

 