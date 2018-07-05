Texans Are Divided About Whether To Keep 'Roe V. Wade'

Texas voters are split on whether the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision creating a woman’s right to an abortion in the U.S., a new survey finds.

Public Policy Polling conducted the survey on behalf of NARAL Pro-Choice America. It found that 47 percent of Texas voters don’t want to see the landmark ruling overturned. Fifty percent of those surveyed said they would be less likely to support their senator if he voted to confirm a candidate who would overturn Roe.

According to the survey, 56 percent of independents in Texas oppose President Trump nominating someone to the Supreme Court who would vote to overturn the ruling and open the door for states to criminalize abortion.

Trump is expected to name his nominee Monday.