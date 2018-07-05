Texans Are Divided About Whether To Keep 'Roe V. Wade'

By 38 minutes ago
  • Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas voters are split on whether the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision creating a woman’s right to an abortion in the U.S., a new survey finds.

Public Policy Polling conducted the survey on behalf of NARAL Pro-Choice America. It found that 47 percent of Texas voters don’t want to see the landmark ruling overturned. Fifty percent of those surveyed said they would be less likely to support their senator if he voted to confirm a candidate who would overturn Roe.

According to the survey, 56 percent of independents in Texas oppose President Trump nominating someone to the Supreme Court who would vote to overturn the ruling and open the door for states to criminalize abortion.

Trump is expected to name his nominee Monday.

Tags: 
Abortion
U.S. Supreme Court
Anthony Kennedy

Justice Kennedy's Retirement Could Have Big Implications For Abortion Rights In Texas

By Jun 28, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Abortion rights advocates in Texas say the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy raises the stakes for laws passed by the state Legislature.

Kennedy has been the swing vote on rulings upholding access to abortions in the U.S. for decades. Most recently, he voted to strike down a Texas law known as House Bill 2, which forced the closure of multiple abortion clinics across the state.

Abortion Providers File Sweeping Lawsuit Against 'Burdensome' Restrictions In Texas

By Jun 14, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Abortion providers across Texas filed a lawsuit in federal court today, challenging a slew of “burdensome” laws that have made legal abortions harder to obtain in the state.

Supreme Court To Lose Its Swing Voter: Justice Anthony Kennedy To Retire

By Jun 27, 2018

Updated at 5:54 p.m. ET

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, setting the stage for what promises to be an epic political battle over his replacement.

A Trump nominee is likely to be far more conservative than Kennedy, who, though appointed by President Ronald Reagan, voted with the court's liberals in some key cases.

Facing An Uphill Battle, Activists Race To Oppose Trump's Supreme Court Pick

By Jul 4, 2018

One day after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, a group calling itself Demand Justice staged a rally outside the court's front steps.

Trump Says He Will Announce Supreme Court Pick On July 9

By Jun 29, 2018

President Trump said on Friday that he plans to announce his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.

"I've got it down to about five" candidates, including two women, Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he traveled to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. He indicated that he may interview one or two candidates there this weekend.

"It is a group of very highly talented, very brilliant, mostly conservative judges," Trump added.