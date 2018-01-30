Test Advisory Board Post

The KUT Public Media Advisory Board provides advice and support to further the public service and educational objectives of the station.
Advisory Board Members
Dr. Jay Bernhardt, dean of the Moody College of Communication
Russell Croman
Sandy Dochen
Tara Trower Doolittle, vice chairwoman
Joe Duran
Ali Khataw
Klee Kleber, chairman
Ken Lauber
Richard Marcus
Jason Neulander
Adrian Quesada
Rose Reyes, secretary
Shubhada Saxena
Stewart Vanderwilt, director and general manager, KUT Public Media
Lynn Yeldell
Meeting Dates
February 16, 2018
June 8, 2018
All meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. and are held in the KUT Community Room, at the KUT Public Media Studios, located in the Belo Center for New Media, 300 W. Dean Keeton, Austin, Texas 78712.
KUT and KUTX are units of The University of Texas at Austin, which is governed by the University of Texas System Board of Regents. The Board holds regular meetings in February, May, July, August, November and December. Learn more about how to attend these meetings in person or via webcast.