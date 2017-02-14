Syrian Family in Austin Feels Waves of Support, Sympathy and Hostility

By 6 hours ago
  Hachem Dadouch and his daughter, Karma, at their home in Austin.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected a bid to reinstate President Trump’s travel ban. The executive order temporarily bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. 

For one Syrian family living in Austin, the ban has exposed heightened political and racial tensions, but it has also brought increased support from friends and neighbors. 

Hachem Dadouch is an emergency room doctor who travels regularly to the Middle East to volunteer with relief organizations. He wonders whether he will be able to continue his medical work abroad if the ban is enforced.

Dadouch and his daughter Karma, a high school student, share their reactions to the travel ban.  

Their story was produced by KUT’s Syeda Hasan.

