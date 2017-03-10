SXSW Ones to Watch: Third Root

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy 32 minutes ago
  • Josh Huskin

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

When you listen to Third Root, it’s easy to hear why MCs Charles Peters and Marco Cervantes are teachers by day. Last year, Third Root released Libertad, an album that tackles politics and race relations from a Texas Latino and African-American perspective. Peters says that the 2016 headlines pushed Third Root into new creative territory. “We felt like we wanted this album to be a time capsule,” he told KUTX’s Jack Anderson. “Look back at 2016: you put the news up, you put this album up and you will see that it was a reflection of that.”

Third Root also reflects its Texas roots. Austin’s Adrian Quesada produced Libertad, and it features guest appearances from Austin’s hip-hop scene. Pioneering Texas politician Barbara Jordan even inspired “Soul Force,” a song that acts like Third Root’s musical mission statement.

Listen to our feature below, hosted by Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy.

 

Third Root at SXSW 2017:

Tags: 
SXSW 2017

Related Content

Here's Everything You Need to Know to Get Around SXSW 2017

By Caroline Murray 17 hours ago
Ilana Panich-Linsman for KUTX

Austin traffic can be crazy even on a normal day. And with SXSW upon us, we all know what that means for our streets. To make the festival more about music and films and panels instead of traffic-induced headaches, we made a list of a few ideas to help you get around Austin more easily and safely this SXSW.

SXSW Ones to Watch: Big Thief

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy Mar 9, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUTX

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

SXSW Ones to Watch: Lizzo

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy Mar 8, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

SXSW Ones to Watch: Maggie Rogers

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy Mar 7, 2017

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

During a music class at NYU, Maggie Rogers played her song “Alaska” to superstar producer Pharrell. The video of his emotional and encouraging reaction soon earned two million views, and Rogers found herself thrust into the spotlight overnight. As she explained to the London Evening Standard,  “I moved out of my college apartment on May 31, 2016. I went viral on June 1. I signed a record deal on August 31. It was a little wild.”

SXSW Ones to Watch: Leopold and His Fiction

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy Mar 6, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch, seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

Daniel Leopold is a true child of his hometown Detroit. The music he makes with the Austin band Leopold & His Fiction is one part soul, and one part rock & roll. He dresses sharply and plays a Flying V guitar. The group’s new album, Darling Destroyer, is a fiery record, and that fire comes from a big change: the birth of Leopold’s daughter.