SXSW Ones to Watch: Third Root

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

When you listen to Third Root, it’s easy to hear why MCs Charles Peters and Marco Cervantes are teachers by day. Last year, Third Root released Libertad, an album that tackles politics and race relations from a Texas Latino and African-American perspective. Peters says that the 2016 headlines pushed Third Root into new creative territory. “We felt like we wanted this album to be a time capsule,” he told KUTX’s Jack Anderson. “Look back at 2016: you put the news up, you put this album up and you will see that it was a reflection of that.”

Third Root also reflects its Texas roots. Austin’s Adrian Quesada produced Libertad, and it features guest appearances from Austin’s hip-hop scene. Pioneering Texas politician Barbara Jordan even inspired “Soul Force,” a song that acts like Third Root’s musical mission statement.

Listen to our feature below, hosted by Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy.

Third Root at SXSW 2017: