SXSW Ones to Watch: Maggie Rogers

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy 36 seconds ago

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

During a music class at NYU, Maggie Rogers played her song “Alaska” to superstar producer Pharrell. The video of his emotional and encouraging reaction soon earned two million views, and Rogers found herself thrust into the spotlight overnight. As she explained to the London Evening Standard,  “I moved out of my college apartment on May 31, 2016. I went viral on June 1. I signed a record deal on August 31. It was a little wild.”

Rogers’ new EP, Now That The Light Is Fading, is a mixture of electronic and folk, part dance floor and partly a reflection of her rural Maryland upbringing. The music feels poised for bigger things but also rooted to the ground—just like Rogers herself.

Listen to our feature below, hosted by Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy.

Maggie Rogers at SXSW 2017:

Tags: 
SXSW 2017

Related Content

Former Vice President Joe Biden Scheduled to Speak at SXSW

By Andrew Weber 20 hours ago
Veronica Zaragovia for KUT News

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make an appearance at this year’s South by Southwest festival.

SXSW announced he will speak at the convention center on Sunday, March 12, about the Cancer Moonshot initiative he started last year, a $1 billion research project.

SXSW Ones to Watch: Leopold and His Fiction

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy Mar 6, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch, seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

Daniel Leopold is a true child of his hometown Detroit. The music he makes with the Austin band Leopold & His Fiction is one part soul, and one part rock & roll. He dresses sharply and plays a Flying V guitar. The group’s new album, Darling Destroyer, is a fiery record, and that fire comes from a big change: the birth of Leopold’s daughter.

To Austin, With Love: Previewing The Songs Of SXSW

By Mar 6, 2017

The annual South By Southwest music festival kicks off March 13, bringing with it more than 2,000 artists performing at dozens of clubs across Austin, Texas. Winnowing all that music down to a digestible list of recommendations is a months-long endeavor, but now NPR Music has launched its annual Austin 100 — a downloadable 100-song playlist highlighting some of the festival's most exciting discoveries.

SXSW Festival Slammed for 'Deportation' Language in Performance Agreement

By Stephanie Federico Mar 2, 2017
Ilana Panich-Linsman / KUT

South by Southwest organizers are under fire after Brooklyn-based artist Told Slant bashed the festival’s performance agreement and canceled their appearance.

The Austin 100

By Mar 1, 2017

Every year, the SXSW Music Festival serves a daunting, days-long feast of sounds from around the world. And once again, NPR Music's Austin 100 is here to distill it all down to a digestible meal of music discovery.

Picked from a playlist that spanned more than a hundred hours, these 100 songs represent a broad and exciting cross-section of SXSW's many highlights. Here's how you can listen: