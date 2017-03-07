SXSW Ones to Watch: Maggie Rogers

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

During a music class at NYU, Maggie Rogers played her song “Alaska” to superstar producer Pharrell. The video of his emotional and encouraging reaction soon earned two million views, and Rogers found herself thrust into the spotlight overnight. As she explained to the London Evening Standard, “I moved out of my college apartment on May 31, 2016. I went viral on June 1. I signed a record deal on August 31. It was a little wild.”

Rogers’ new EP, Now That The Light Is Fading, is a mixture of electronic and folk, part dance floor and partly a reflection of her rural Maryland upbringing. The music feels poised for bigger things but also rooted to the ground—just like Rogers herself.

Listen to our feature below, hosted by Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy.

Maggie Rogers at SXSW 2017: