SXSW Ones to Watch: Leopold and His Fiction

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy 3 hours ago
  • Martin do Nascimento / KUT

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch, seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

Daniel Leopold is a true child of his hometown Detroit. The music he makes with the Austin band Leopold & His Fiction is one part soul, and one part rock & roll. He dresses sharply and plays a Flying V guitar. The group’s new album, Darling Destroyer, is a fiery record, and that fire comes from a big change: the birth of Leopold’s daughter.

“When we found out she was on the way, a lot of things changed,” Leopold told KUTX’s Laurie Gallardo. “Switches went on, a lot of them went off. Lot of fear, lot of anxiety, lot of intuition…It was definitely time to pull out all of the resources I had.”

Listen to our feature below, hosted by Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy.

Leopold and His Fiction at SXSW 2017:

  • Monday, Mar 13 – Hotel Vegas (day party, RSVP here)
  • Tuesday, Mar 14 – Hot Burrito Booze Cruise (day party, RSVP here)
  • Friday, Mar 17 – Hotel Vegas Annex (official SXSW showcase) – 12:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Mar 18 – Shiner’s Saloon, inside stage (day party, RSVP here) – 5:15 p.m.
SXSW 2017

