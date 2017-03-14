SXSW Ones to Watch: Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Gabriel Garzón-Montano grew up in New York surrounded by classical music. His mother was a singer in the Phillip Glass Ensemble, and Garzón-Montano picked up violin at age six. But the music he makes now is much more Prince than Bach.

Garzón-Montano’s big break came a few years ago when he toured with Lenny Kravitz and got sampled on a song by Drake. While he’s thankful for all the increased star attention, he told Complex, “I don’t want that to give me my value.” Instead, it’s his own unique music and vision that’s valuable, and it shows on his idiosyncratic 2017 album Jardín. The rest of the world is finally taking note.

Listen to our feature below, hosted by Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy.

Gabriel Garzón-Montano at SXSW 2017:

