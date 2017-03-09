SXSW Ones to Watch: Big Thief

By Jody Denberg & Art Levy 1 minute ago
  • Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUTX

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

Last year, the Brooklyn band Big Thief caught a lot of the music world by surprise with a debut album that lives up to its lofty name: Masterpiece. For Adrianne Lenker, the band’s singer and guitarist, a small instrumental change led to Big Thief. “I played acoustic guitar my whole life,” she told KUTX’s Deidre Gott, “and then I got an electric guitar and started writing stuff that I felt like needed a band. It was a bit heaver.”

Big Thief is heavier, but also very dynamic. The four-piece band veers between noisy rock songs and more tender moments, like their standout song “Paul.”

Listen to our feature below, hosted by Jody Denberg and produced by Art Levy.

 

Big Thief at SXSW 2017:

SXSW 2017

