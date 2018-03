South By Southwest has been around for more than three decades.

It's grown from a small music festival into a business behemoth celebrating tech, music, film and most things creative. But every year there are always people who come to the festival for the first time.

I found a pair of SXSW newbies to give us a new perspective on its opening day: my parents.

Armed with two voice-memo apps, they waded into downtown Austin to file this audio diary.