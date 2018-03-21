Suspect In Austin Bombings Reported Shot By Officer

By Stephanie Federico 41 minutes ago
  • An officer was involved in a shooting on the 1700 block of North Interstate 35.
    Audrey McGlinchy / KUT

A suspect in the string of bombings in Austin and outside San Antonio this month has been shot by law enforcement, federal officials say. Media reports say the suspect was killed, but KUT has not independently confirmed this.

The Austin Police Department is working at the scene on North Interstate 35 in Round Rock.

Five explosions have taken place across the city and in Schertz since March 2, killing two people and injuring four others.

On Tuesday, two package bombs were found at FedEx facilities – one in Schertz and another on McKinney Falls Road by the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The first package exploded on an conveyor. Authorities linked the packages to a FedEx Office in Sunset Valley.

This story is developing. We will update as soon as we have more information.

Austin bombings

