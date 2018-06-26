In Big Win For White House, Supreme Court Upholds President Trump's Travel Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the president's travel ban by a 5-4 ruling.

The proclamation was "squarely within the scope of Presidential authority under the INA,'" the court wrote in its majority opinion, referring to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

At oral arguments in April, the justices had appeared ready to side with Trump.

The court was ruling on what was the third version of the ban, which Trump has complained is a "watered-down" version.

The court allowed it to go into effect while the case was litigated, but the lower courts had ruled that all three versions either violate federal law or are unconstitutional.

Like the earlier two bans, Version 3.0 bars almost all travelers from five mainly Muslim countries, and it adds a ban on travelers from North Korea and government officials from Venezuela.

