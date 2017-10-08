Sunday Puzzle: Capital Letters

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence contains two words that phonetically sound like a world capital. The words will be in left-to-right order, but not necessarily consecutive.

Ex. The Sigma Chi house can be found on Fraternity Row. --> CAIRO (Chi + Row)

1. The opening bell rang for the grade school.

2. The Chinese kid trying to sell me a Buddha figure was such a pest.

3. Mom got a bag of golf balls for dad on his birthday.

4. The Russians watched a black car whisk past Lenin's Tomb.

5. The dress that sis wore is one I never saw before.

6. We got a good view of the triple play from our seats in Row E.

7. Baseball fans in the Bay area root for the Giants.

8. After a meal at a Thai restaurant, I rose to pay the bill.

9. If the kids bang your car, don't let them give you some cock and bull story.

[Each of the last few sentences has three words that sound like a world capital.]

10. It sounds like hell when you sing off-key.

11. If you see Bill Nye in the front row, be quiet.

12. After taking his cat to the vet, the man wondered, "What should I do now?"

13. Even in the poor light, I could see the dinosaur's toe prints.

14. "Am I the one who stirred the pot? I am!"

Last week's challenge: Think of a 4-letter food. Move each letter one space later in the alphabet — so A would become B, B would become C, etc. Insert a U somewhere inside the result. You'll name a 5-letter food. What foods are these?

Answer: Flan > Gumbo

Winner: Phil Jacknis Dix Hills, N.Y.

Next week's challenge: Next week's challenge comes from listener Chris Stuart of Las Cruces, N.M. Take the name of a country. Insert an E somewhere inside it. You'll get a phrase that answers the question: What did Henry Ford do?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. ET.

