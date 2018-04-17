The 'S.S. Hangover' Sets Sail At Laguna Gloria

By 44 minutes ago

Ragnar Kjartansson, S.S. Hangover, 2013

"This project just immediately captured my attention," says Andrea Mellard, the Contemporary Austin's director for public programs. "I could immediately imagine what it would look like to see this vintage Icelandic fishing boat -- that's been outfitted to look a little like a Venetian gondola -- flying under the plump Pegasus sail, with the musicians in their formal wear... it just seemed like something out of a dream."

She's describing the kinetic sound sculpture created by Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson, in which the boat she describes (itself inspired by a boat in the 1935 film Remember Last Night?) carries a six piece brass band, who play the same six-minute musical piece over and over, for hours on end. The work was created for and first displayed in Venice, and has also sailed the Harlem Meer in New York's Central Park. Now, it's spending the spring in the lagoon at the Contemporary Austin's Laguna Gloria.

"It was kind of designed for Venice, but it's really fun to see it in other places as well," says Kjartan Sveinsson (of Sigur Rós fame), who composed the music for S.S. Hangover. "You get... new life into it, and I think it's very interesting to see it. And where it is now is a beautiful setting, and I'm hoping the sound is going to travel very well."

Jacob Schnitzer, the co-artistic director of the Austin music collective Density 512, will be playing French horn aboard the S.S. Hangover, and he's up for the challenge, though he's never before performed the same piece for hours, or performed on a boat at all. "Density 512 is... really interested in exploring the different ways that you might find classical music in today's environment, as well as whatever crazy things people are dreaming up," he says. "So this is just a really exciting opportunity for us to explore music in a completely different context and a whole different environment."

The boat's sail features a sort of unofficial mascot for the piece in the form of an unusually plump Pegasus. "That could mean a lot of things," says Mellard. "One of the things that I take from that is failure. How, with any risk, there's chances that you might soar or you might plummet. And this is certainly an unusual project and a challenging project, but I think it will soar."

The S.S. Hangover will set sail at Laguna Gloria through May 6, and will remained docked and visible from the shore through June 3.

'Art City Austin' Returns To The Palmer Events Center

By Apr 13, 2018

"This is our 68th year of holding a festival here in Austin for arts," says Eric Hiduke, Chairman of the Board for Art Alliance Austin. "It used to be called Fiesta, used to be held at Laguna Gloria. We do it a little differently now."

Second Annual Lulu Fest Celebrates Female Bandleaders

By Mar 30, 2018

Years ago, musician Peggy Stern created the Wall Street Jazz Festival in Kingston, New York. When she relocated to Austin a few years ago, Stern created Lulu Fest, a similar but different musical festival. Like the Wall Street Festival, Lulu celebrates female bandleaders, but unlike the earlier fest, and in keeping with her new town's wider-ranging musical tastes, Lulu embraces not just jazz but all sorts of music.

"Lulu Fest has broad musical appeal... because we think that's the best way into the audience here in Austin," says Stern. "But all of the sets do contain a component of improvisation, which is what we consider jazz."

Florinda Bryant Returns To 'con flama'

By Mar 21, 2018

"I moved to Austin in... '97, with the idea of making it to UT, which never happened," says Salvage Vanguard co-artistic director Florinda Bryant. "And ended up auditioning for Laurie Carlos and meeting Sharon Bridgeforth. That particular audition quite honestly changed the course of my life."

That audition was for the premiere run of Bridgeforth's con flama; Bryant was cast in the show under the direction of Carlos. Bryant didn't know it at the time, but getting cast in con flama set her on a path of arts education that she probably never could have gotten at a college. "[It] gave me an opportunity to explore my craft and become an artist that I didn't even dream was possible," she says. "Working in the jazz aesthetic and working under... two such strong mentors."

In the past couple of years, Salvage Vanguard lost its longtime theater space on Manor Road, and Bryant lost one of her mentors when Carlos passed away. "And I was like, 'okay, I need other artists to be being trained in this particular methodology so that I can continue to do my work,'" Bryant says. "So it seemed really natural to be able to bring this show into our season as a way of honoring my elders, as a way of honoring Laurie Carlos, who's now one of my ancestors."