With Speeches And Bright Dresses, Quinceañeras Protest Texas Sanctuary City Ban

By & & NPR 1 hour ago
  • Jennifer Ramirez and 14 other young women wearing quinceañera dresses protest the new sanctuary cities ban on the south steps of the Texas state Capitol on Wednesday.
    Jennifer Ramirez and 14 other young women wearing quinceañera dresses protest the new sanctuary cities ban on the south steps of the Texas state Capitol on Wednesday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The colorful scene melded two time-honored Texas traditions: political protest and the quinceañera.

With skirts flouncing, 15 young women ascended the steps of the Texas state Capitol on Wednesday morning to a traditional Mexican birthday song played in a mariachi style.

But there was no birthday to celebrate. Instead, the girls had gathered to protest the new sanctuary cities ban that goes into effect Sept. 1.

"We are here to take a stand against Senate Bill 4, the most discriminatory and hateful law in recent history," declared Magdalena Juarez, 17, wearing a bright red gown. "When Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law on May 7, he disrespected my community. He put a lot of Texas in danger. SB 4 is not only an attack on immigrant communities; it threatens the lives of all people of color."

Critics have dubbed SB 4 a show-me-your-papers law. It allows local law enforcement officers to request proof of legal residency during a routine detention, like a traffic stop. Under the law, sheriffs and police chiefs could be jailed if they forbid their officers from complying with federal immigration enforcement activities.

Leslie Abraham leads a group of young women through the House gallery to talk with lawmakers.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
The young women visited lawmakers who voted for and against Senate Bill 4.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Jolt Texas, a political action group that aims to organize Latinos in the state, co-organized the protest.

"Texas has become ground zero for the fight for the rights of immigrants and Latinos," Jolt founder Cristina Tzintzun told NPR.

She said the quinceañera protest is part of a larger movement.

"This last election we saw Mexicans and Latinos demonized and criminalized and really scapegoated," Tzintzun said. "And so we want legislators to know and Trump to know that we won't sit idly by while legislation of hate is passed. That our communities are going to organize and mobilize."

Thus: Quinceañera At The Capitol.

"In Latino culture, quinceañeras are an important tradition to bring families together, to unite communities, to unite culture," said Juarez, the young speaker. "We will not meet this law on its hateful level. ... We will resist through celebrating our families and our culture."

From left, Leslie Abraham, Alexandra Lopez, Julia Pierce and Isabela Pierce stop for a quick photo while visiting legislators at the Capitol.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

But it wouldn't be a quinceañera without a choreographed dance.

Arms pumping and looking fierce, the girls danced to a mashup of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)" and "Somos Mas Americanos" by Los Tigres del Norte.

And with their symbolic rite of passage complete, the girls filed into the Capitol to talk to legislators.

Ramirez prepares to perform at the Capitol.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.  

Tags: 
sanctuary cities
Senate Bill 4
SB 4
immigration

Related Content

City Of El Paso Joins Plaintiffs In Suit Against Texas Immigration Law

By Jun 27, 2017
Christopher Rose

The city of El Paso voted on Tuesday to join the growing list of local governments that have filed a legal challenge in hopes of stopping Texas’ new immigration enforcement law from going into effect.

Federal Judge Hears Arguments Over Texas' New 'Sanctuary Cities' Law

By Jun 26, 2017
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

A federal judge in San Antonio is hearing arguments today in a lawsuit filed by several cities, including Austin, seeking to block enforcement of the state's new anti-sanctuary cities law, Senate Bill 4. 

DOJ Officially Backs Texas In Lawsuit Against New Anti-Sanctuary Cities Law

By Stephanie Federico Jun 23, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The federal government has officially thrown its support behind Texas' so-called sanctuary cities ban.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in federal court Friday in the case brought by several cities, including Austin, that seeks to block enforcement of Senate Bill 4.

Democrats Want More Texas Communities To Join Suit Against Immigration Law

By Jun 20, 2017
Erika Rich for the Texas Tribune

As several Texas communities have signed on to a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s new immigration enforcement law, some are putting pressure on their local leaders to hurry up and join in.