Source: Former Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Being Courted For UT System Chancellor

  • Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whose departure from the Cabinet was announced on March 13, 2018, is shown arriving at a news conference at the White House on Jan. 10, 2018.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is being courted as a candidate to be the next University of Texas System chancellor, a source familiar with the effort told The Texas Tribune. 

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Tillerson, a UT-Austin alumnus, left the State Department less than two weeks ago. Prior to joining President Donald Trump's administration, he served as CEO of Exxon Mobil. 

If chosen, he would replace Chancellor Bill McRaven, a retired Navy admiral. It's unclear whether Tillerson would except the job.

But two sources close to the matter said no interviews have been conducted and that there are no front-runners at this point. There are five regents on the executive search committee and, just last month, they announced they'd signed a contract with executive recruiting firm, Russell Reynolds Associates. 

