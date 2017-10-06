Sound On Sound Music Festival Canceled Due To 'Roadblocks'

A three-day music festival scheduled for next month in a medieval-style village outside Austin has been canceled. Organizers of the Sound on Sound Festival did not immediately provide a reason for shutting down the Nov. 10-12 music fest and campout at Sherwood Forest, but said they will be offering full refunds.

“This is one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make,” read an official statement from Sound on Sound. “Due to several recent roadblocks outside of our control and in an effort to do right by our fans, the decision to cancel the event was our only real option.”

Sound on Sound tweeted that it is “in the process of rescheduling the majority of artists who were set to play SOS at other venues in the area.” Most of those shows will happen during the days the festival was scheduled to take place. Other artists will fly back for performances next year.

People who bought tickets to Sound on Sound will have the first opportunity to buy tickets to the makeup shows.

Artists who were slated to perform include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Grizzly Bear, Iggy Pop, Blood Orange, Pusha T, The Shins, Poolside and Kehlani.

Sound on Sound Fest is produced by Margin Walker Presents, a company founded by Graham Williams, who helped establish Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin. Williams left Transmission Events, which owns Fun Fun Fun Fest, last year and started Margin Walker.