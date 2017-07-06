To Settle A Legal Beef, Stubb's Agrees To Change Its Name

Two companies, both using the name Stubb's, have reached an agreement to settle a trademark dispute. It means the restaurant and live music venue called Stubb's will have to change its name.

One World Foods, which makes Stubb’s brand barbecue sauces and rubs, says Stubb’s Austin Restaurant Co. has agreed to give up the name. The restaurant and live music venue will continue to operate under some other moniker.

One World Foods plans to open its own restaurant with the name Stubb’s sometime in the future.

The name originated with C.B. Stubblefield, a cook and founder of Stubb’s products. Jennifer Barr, business director of One World Foods and Stubb's Products, says Stubblefield "loved making food, especially authentic Texas barbecue. He wanted the flavors he created to bring love and happiness to people’s lives, and our aim is to follow that lead. We’re proud to have C.B. Stubblefield’s grandsons on our team to continue that mission, and we’re confident many, many more people will love the Stubb’s family of products.”

Stubblefield opened "Stubb's Bar-B-Q" in Lubbock in 1968 before moving the business to Austin in the 1980s. It was after his death in 1995 that Stubb's Restaurant reopened on Red River Street, becoming a popular live music venue for local and touring acts.