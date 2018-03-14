Sensing Opportunity, Lawyers Descend On Counties Hard-Hit By Opioid Crisis

  • Prescription opioid sales have quadrupled since 1999.
From Texas Standard.

President Donald Trump has declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. The Texas Department of State Health Services says more than 1,100 Texans died from opioids in 2016. Cities and counties across the state have had to increase services to meet the demand.

Now local leaders are being overwhelmed by another side of the opioid crisis. Lawyers are knocking on their doors with promises to sue pharmaceutical companies for money that would pay local governments back for the strain on resources caused by opioids.

Marissa Evans reported this story for the Texas Tribune, where she’s the health and human services policy reporter. She says lawyers have created sophisticated packets of information for potential governmental clients, complete with PowerPoint slides, charts and statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“All of these things mean your community is impacted, and you deserve to potentially get compensated for your costs – jail diversion, addiction programs and services, lost productivity costs and all those ER visits,” Evans says, summing up the attorneys’ pitch.

Lawyers are emphasizing the need for local governments to act quickly to increase the likelihood that they would win a lawsuit. Evans says that a large number of suits filed against pharmaceutical companies for opioid harm have already been consolidated into one case that is currently being heard by a judge in Ohio. Evans says that judge wants to resolve the cases quickly.

Evans says a lot of lawyers are also seeking individual plaintiffs who have lost loved-ones to opioids.

“‘Did you lose a loved-one to the opioid crisis?'” Evans says, paraphrasing an ad.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Related Content

Trump Administration Declares Opioid Crisis A Public Health Emergency

By Oct 26, 2017

Updated at 2:50 p.m. ET

President Trump declared a public health emergency to deal with the opioid epidemic Thursday, freeing up some resources for treatment. More than 140 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are currently dealing with the worst drug crisis in American history," Trump said, adding, "it's just been so long in the making. Addressing it will require all of our effort."

"We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic," he said.

House Committee Set To Study Opioid Addiction In Texas

By Oct 24, 2017
From Texas Standard:

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus recently formed a new committee to study the problem of opioid addiction in Texas. The Select Committee on Opioids and Substance Abuse is tasked with developing concrete principles and action items for lawmakers.

This Study Looked At How Much Hispanics Know About Chronic Pain. It Turns Out, Not Much.

By Mar 31, 2017
From Texas Standard:

Pain is one of those things that is hard to wrap your head around - it's hard to measure, it varies according to your age and health condition. And pain and what we know about pain – particularly chronic pain – also varies by race.