Scattered Freezing Rain Moving Through Central Texas Sunday

UPDATE 12:00 pm: Austin is seeing some scattered freezing rain this afternoon, which could make for some icy conditions on elevated roadways. Some scattered thunderstorms are moving through the area.

EARLIER: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at 3 a.m. Sunday morning, as forecasts of freezing rain and drizzle become more likely for areas northwest and west of Austin. The advisory includes Llano, Burnet, Blanco, Kerr and Gillespie counties.

The Weather Service is predicting light icing on bridges and overpasses that may make driving difficult.

The greatest chance of dangerous conditions is between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.