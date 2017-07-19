San Antonio Trans Woman's Viral Photo With Governor Abbott Spotlights 'Bathroom Bill'

A photo posted to Facebook on Saturday by a trans woman from San Antonio gained national media attention about potential enforceability issues of the so-called "bathroom bill"

After Governor Greg Abbott announced his bid for re-election at Sunset Station, he posed for a photo with attendees including Ashley Smith.

The photo with text overlay "#BathroomBuddy" and Smith's caption – "How will the Potty Police know if I'm transgender if the Governor doesn't?" – went viral. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook post had garnered more than 5,000 "likes" and nearly 2,000 shares.

