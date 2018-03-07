Runoffs Will Decide November Candidates To Replace U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith

By 1 hour ago
  • Mary Wilson, second from left, talks with supporters at an election watch party Tuesday at El Arroyo in West Austin. Wilson will compete in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for House District 21.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Four candidates emerged Tuesday from a field of 22 to face off in runoff elections to replace U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith in Congress.

Joseph Kopser and Mary Wilson will compete in the Democratic runoff, while Chip Roy and Matt McCall will vie for the Republican nomination. The runoff elections are scheduled for May 22.

The race for Texas' 21st Congressional District promised to be one of the most competitive in the state. Smith, a Republican who has held the seat since 1987, announced his retirement last year. Eighteen candidates fought for the Republican nomination, while four Democrats tried to prove to their voters that they could flip the heavily gerrymandered district.

The district has a toehold in Austin along the city's center and South Austin, then stretches down into San Antonio and cuts a huge swath west across the Hill Country to include Fredericksburg and Kerrville. It ends about 70 miles from the Mexico border.

Joseph Kopser talks with supporters at The Park in South Austin on Tuesday. Kopser will got enough votes to go to a runoff for the Democratic nomination for House District 21.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT'

“Even though it is a giant district, we have far more in common than we do separate,” Kopser said. “So, the geography doesn’t make a difference. The distance doesn’t bother me.”

Kopser spent 20 years in the Army and has since helped launch several tech businesses in Austin.

Wilson spent decades as an educator and is now a minister. She said she feels voters are ready for a different type of candidate and a different type of discussion of issues.

“We don’t need to be tearing each other apart,” she said. “And an ethic of love means we have to sit down and really listen to each other, talk to each other.”

Tags: 
House District 21
Lamar Smith
2018 Elections
TXDecides

Related Content

Here's Who's On The Ballot In Texas' Congressional District 21 Race

By Marisa Charpentier Feb 16, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Twenty-two primary candidates are vying for Texas' 21st Congressional District seat this year, 18 Republicans and four Democrats.

The congressional district covers parts of Austin, the Hill Country and northern Bexar County. The primary elections are March 6; early voting starts Tuesday.

Texas' Attempt To Pass 'Bathroom Bill' Inspires LGBT Candidates To Get On The Ballot

By Jan 24, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

More than 40 Texans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender are running for public office this year. Advocates say this is an “unprecedented” number of candidates who are openly LGBT – and that this isn’t just backlash to Donald Trump's election.

Mary Wilson, who is gay, is among those candidates running for the first time.

Statewide Races Offer A Better Look – But Few Surprises – In The March Primary

By 3 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez

We’re a little bit closer to knowing who will be on the ballot in November. Republicans and Democrats selected most of their nominees for the general election this fall, but statewide, the races didn't quite live up to the hype. Of the highest offices on Texas ballots, only one went to a runoff. 

Austin-Area Congressman Lamar Smith Retiring

By Nov 2, 2017

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio, is retiring from Congress, two sources close to the congressman told The Texas Tribune on Thursday.

"For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else," he wrote in an email obtained by the Tribune. "... With over a year remaining in my term, there is still much to do. There is legislation to enact, dozens of hearings to hold and hundreds of votes to cast."

In 2018, Texas Voters Will Fill More Competitive Seats Than Usual

By Nov 29, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

From Texas Standard.

There’s a whole lot of potential change right now on the Texas political landscape. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has a challenger for his office from fellow Republican Trey Blocker, a longtime lobbyist who will take on the colorful incumbent. It’s the most serious intra-party challenge to a sitting statewide official – at least so far.