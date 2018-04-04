RISE And NFL Super Bowl Town Hall

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of Rise and NFL 3rd annual Super Bowl Town Hall featuring NFL players and executives.

Founded in 2015 by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress.

Discussing the social issues were Jocelyn Benson, CEO of RISE; Troy Vincent, executive vice president of the National Football League; Jim Trotter, NFL reporter with ESPN; and Josh McCown, quarterback with the New York Jets.