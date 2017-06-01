Restaurant Review: Dee Dee Thai

By 1 hour ago
  • Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman

A food truck on East Cesar Chavez is serving up street food from northern Thailand. We get a review of Dee Dee Thai from Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic Matthew Odam.


Tags: 
Restaurant Review

Related Content

You Might Love These Bánh Mì in Austin

By May 18, 2017
Ralph Barrera, Austin American-Statesman

The bánh mì is a Vietnamese baguette sandwich that blends ingredients from France and Vietnam. With Austin's large number of Vietnamese restaurants, there is no shortage of places to try. Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic spoke to us about his new list of his ten favorite places in the city to order a bánh mì. 

Restaurant Review: Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

By Mar 30, 2017
Ricardo B.Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman

A mash-up of a Texas smokehouse and Japanese bar food is drawing crowds to a restaurant on East 2nd Street near Pleasant Valley Road. We asked Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic Matthew Odam for his review of Kemuri Tatsu-Ya.


Restaurant Review: Old Thousand

By Mar 15, 2017
Ricard Brazziell, Austin American-Statesman

The Chinese flavors at Old Thousand on East 11th Street might not be the most traditional or authentic you've tasted, but they're still delicious, according to Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic Matthew Odam. We spoke with him about his review.