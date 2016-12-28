Researchers Want to Know About Your Life Before and After Uber and Lyft

By 4 minutes ago
  • Texas Transportation Institute

Researchers from the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute want to know more about Austinites' experiences with ride-hailing companies before and after Uber and Lyft left town.

Both companies left Austin in May after voters rejected regulations they pushed, aimed at replacing rules passed by the Austin City Council late last year, which included fingerprint background checks for drivers.

Since then, at least half a dozen smaller ride-hailing companies have started doing business in Austin.

Researchers want to know how ride-hailing has affected people's behavior – especially the departure of Uber and Lyft. 

You can take the survey here through December 31st

Meantime, state lawmakers are expected to debate a bill early next year that would overturn Austin's fingerprinting requirement and institute statewide rules for ride-hailing companies.

Tags: 
ride-hailing
ride-sharing
uber
lyft

Related Content

Proposition 1 Ride-Hailing Measure Is Soundly Defeated

By May 7, 2016
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft were dealt a stunning blow Saturday, as Austin voters rejected Proposition 1 by a 12-percent margin.
 

The proposition, put on the ballot by a petition circulated by the political action committee backed by Uber and Lyft, would have repealed a city ordinance requiring fingerprint background checks for ride-hailing drivers.


Poll Finds Most Texans Oppose Trump's Border Wall, Support Taxi-Style Laws for TNCs

By Sep 14, 2016
Texas Tribune

A new poll finds broad opposition in Texas to one of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s signature campaign promises.

Can City Officials Create a Level Playing Field for Cab, Uber and Lyft Drivers?

By Apr 24, 2015
Raido Kalma/flickr

Many things have changed in the five years since the Austin City Council last approved a contract with taxi franchises.

For one, ride service companies like Uber and Lyft have become more of a norm than an anomaly. Still, cab companies say their drivers are not operating on a level playing field when it comes to regulations.

Now, the Austin City Council, for the first time, says it's going to do an analysis of exactly how level the field is.

What's This Local Ride-Hailing Company zTrip?

By May 12, 2016

Austin is facing its first weekend in more than two years without Uber or Lyft. Both companies pulled out Monday to protest voter rejection of Proposition 1, which would have eliminated mandatory fingerprint-based background checks.

Opponents of Prop 1 responded to Uber and Lyft’s threat to leave by arguing that if there is money to be made on ride-hailing in Austin, other companies will replace them. The city’s taxis are not able to meet demand during peak hours and special events, according to one study, but anyone who’s tried to call a cab on a Saturday night prior to the arrival of Uber and Lyft could tell you that.