Researchers Want to Know About Your Life Before and After Uber and Lyft

Researchers from the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute want to know more about Austinites' experiences with ride-hailing companies before and after Uber and Lyft left town.

Both companies left Austin in May after voters rejected regulations they pushed, aimed at replacing rules passed by the Austin City Council late last year, which included fingerprint background checks for drivers.

Since then, at least half a dozen smaller ride-hailing companies have started doing business in Austin.

Researchers want to know how ride-hailing has affected people's behavior – especially the departure of Uber and Lyft.

You can take the survey here through December 31st.

Meantime, state lawmakers are expected to debate a bill early next year that would overturn Austin's fingerprinting requirement and institute statewide rules for ride-hailing companies.