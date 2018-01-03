Report: Blake Farenthold Waiting To Pay Back Sexual Harassment Settlement

By 5 hours ago
  • U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, announced last month that he would retire amid a sexual harassment scandal.
    Official House portrait

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, a Corpus Christi Republican, hasn't yet paid back the $84,000 in taxpayer dollars the federal government gave his former spokeswoman in a sexual harassment settlement, according to a new CNN report. 

A Farenthold spokeswoman told CNN on Wednesday "that he has not yet written a check, and on the advice of counsel is waiting to see what changes the House will make to the Congressional Accountability Act before repaying those funds." 

In early December, Farenthold told a local Corpus Christi television affiliate that he would take out a personal loan to pay back the settlement money. Later, he announced that he plans to retire at the end of his term. Even after the announcement, Farenthold faced strong pressure in Texas and among Washington Republicans, though he insisted that he did nothing wrong. 

Last month, the U.S. House Ethics Committee announced it would expand its investigation in to Farenthold. 

