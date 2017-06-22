Rep. Ted Poe Says North Korea Must Be Designated A State Sponsor of Terrorism

By 1 minute ago
  • The North Korean flag flies in Pyongyang.
    The North Korean flag flies in Pyongyang.
    (stephan)/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

As all eyes in Washington, D.C. are on the Senate health care bill, another major issue has been pushed to the sidelines. But U.S. Rep. Ted Poe (R-Humble) isn’t content to let it sit there. He’s pushing to have the U.S. label North Korea as a terrorist state in the wake of the death of American student Otto Warmbier.

 

Warmbier died June 19, days after being medically evacuated from North Korea, where he had been held prisoner since March 2016. He was detained for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster.

“He’s put in jail, he’s tortured, he’s drugged, he’s beaten. He was put in a coma by the North Koreans and then died when he was in the United States,” Poe says. “To me, as a former judge, that is murder, and that’s exactly the way we should understand it.”

Poe says that Warmbier, who was visiting North Korea as a tourist, was a victim of Kim Jong-un’s “terrorist regime.”

In April, the House approved legislation Poe authored that would order the State Department to reconsider designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The country was taken off the list of state sponsors of terrorism in 2008 when the regime agreed to scale back its nuclear weapons program, a promise Poe says it has failed to keep.

“I think members of Congress realize now that North Korea is a country that wants to harm the United States, and we need to do everything we can to prevent that from happening,” Poe says.

He believes the terrorism designation is needed to enact sanctions on North Korea.

Poe says that sanctions are one way of crippling the regime and forcing it to stop developing nuclear and conventional weapons. He also says that South Korea, Japan, Guam and Hawaii must be “militarily defensible” to North Korean actions.

“We’re using the new THAAD anti-missile system and installing that in the region in case North Korea starts shooting missiles at our allies or at the United States,” Poe says.

Poe’s bill is being considered by the Senate and he hopes the Senate will vote on it before Congress’ August recess so sanctions can be imposed by the end of the summer.

Written by Molly Smith.

Tags: 
North Korea

Related Content

Trump Administration Wants North Korea At Negotiating Table On Nuclear Weapons

By Apr 28, 2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is open to direct talks with North Korea as long as the agenda is right — that is, denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

As he prepared to chair a U.N. Security Council meeting on the subject, Tillerson sat down with NPR's Steve Inskeep to explain his approach. The secretary says North Korea has to come to the table willing to talk about giving up its nuclear weapons.

North Korea Threatens To Sink U.S. Carrier; China Urges Restraint

By Apr 24, 2017

North Korea could reduce a U.S. strike force to a sea wreck if it's provoked, the country's propaganda outlets said Monday, adding to tensions on the Korean Peninsula. With the threat of a nuclear test in North Korea looming and another U.S. citizen reportedly detained there, China's President Xi Jinping is urging President Trump to avoid escalating the situation.

Family Says Otto Warmbier, American Released By North Korea, Has Died

By Jun 19, 2017

Otto Warmbier, a U.S. citizen who was freed last week after more than a year in North Korean detention, has died. Doctors who examined him after his return to said he had "extensive loss of tissue" in all parts of his brain.

Warmbier, 22, had been in a coma since coming home to the United States last week.