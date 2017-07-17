Remembering Stephen Rice, KUT Host With A ‘Smile In His Voice’ And LGBTQ Activist

KUT host/producer Stephen Rice died suddenly over the weekend following an accident while he was on vacation in Colorado. He was 46.

Stephen’s earnest on-air delivery was kind, calming and uniquely Austin – a presence he carried with him off-air and into the lives of those who knew him.

“Stephen was more than an announcer and employee – he was a friend, colleague and a fan,” said KUT General Manager Stewart Vanderwilt. “You could hear a smile in his voice and his love for his role in guiding listeners through KUT’s programs.”

He was a valued member of the KUT and KOOP families and, along with his husband Mark Erwin, a stalwart leader in Austin’s LGBTQ community. While his show OutCast on KOOP Radio was a beloved outlet for LGBTQ voices in Central Texas, his efforts weren’t limited to broadcasting. Stephen supported and volunteered for AIDS Services of Austin, the Octopus Club and the Hill Country Ride for AIDS. He was also a board member for Equality Texas.

Stephen hosted KUT's evening and Sunday morning programming, but his passion was producing the station's Sonic IDs – the short vignettes of Austin life used to identify the station every day. Stephen was committed to giving listeners the chance to tell their stories on their terms – no matter how weird they got.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. A reception at Rain will follow.

We asked you to record any stories, memories or thoughts you have about Stephen and send them to SonicID@kut.org. A neighbor, Madison Inselmann, sent us this memory from January:

Below is a collection of reaction on social media to his death.