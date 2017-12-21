Recapping The GOP Tax Bill: Who Are The Winners And Losers?

By 22 hours ago
  • Senator John Cornyn
    Senator John Cornyn
    Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Capitol Hill still hasn’t come up with a way to keep the government funded through the holidays. Up to now, Congress’s work has been centered on the tax bill, just passed by the House and Senate. So what made it into the final version?

The Houston Chronicle’s Kevin Diaz says, “The big winners in the Lone Star State, like everywhere, are the wealthiest among us who are going to get the biggest tax cuts.” That’s because the savings will be in proportion to how much you pay in.

Who else wins?

“The largest numbers of Texans are going to be people who don’t itemize because you’re going to get a doubling of the standard deduction,” he says. “So if you don’t itemize your taxes, it’s going to go up to $24,000 for couples, $12,000 for singles.”

But the bill also has plenty of Texans losing. Another big change is that more than one million Texans now stand to lose health coverage in 2025.

“That’s because they have done away with the individual mandate to buy insurance,” Diaz says. “That was sort of a cornerstone of Obamacare.”

Still, Diaz says this doesn’t mean that the tax bill is a repeal of Obamacare.

“They’ve only done away with one side of the coin,” he says. “The other side of that Obamacare coin is protections against preexisting conditions. So now you’ve taken away the individual mandate, but you still have this protection for preexisting conditions. That means that premiums are likely going to skyrocket.”

He says premiums are skyrocketing already, but the danger is that they may go even higher now.

“That’s why a lot of these people are going to fall off. They won’t be able to afford it. The conservatives are making the case that ‘Well, these are just people who don’t want to pay, don’t want insurance, and so they’re going to fall off, it’s voluntary,’” Diaz says. “But I don’t think that’s the case across the board.”

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
tax bill

Related Content

Congress Is Facing A Government Shutdown By Christmas. Would That Be Good For Texans?

By Dec 20, 2017
Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Republicans are set to pass a once in a generation tax overhaul. That was dramatic, but here’s where it could get really messy: in the run up to Christmas, we could see a government shutdown if both chambers of Congress can’t get it together on a bill to extend federal funding. As of this moment, it’s not just Republicans and Democrats who don’t see eye to eye – it’s the House and Senate, too.

What Does The Senate Tax Bill Mean For Texans?

By Nov 28, 2017
Phil Roeder/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

The U.S. House passed its version of a tax bill on Nov. 16, and now the Senate is racing to pass its own version before the end of the year.

As the clock ticks down, what ultimately happens with this tax bill could shape the terms of engagement for the midterm elections in 2018.

A small group of GOP senators may not be on board with the plan yet. John Diamond, director of Rice University’s Center for Public Finance, says that at least one senator is concerned that the tax plan doesn’t help small businesses.

How Would The GOP Tax Plan Change Your Tax Bill?

By Nov 3, 2017
Flickr/GotCredit (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

A new proposal from Republican lawmakers would cut some tax rates and overhaul portions of the U.S. tax code. House Republicans rolled out the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in Washington on Thursday.

Among the most controversial aspects of the GOP tax plan is that it lowers the mortgage interest deduction for homeowners. Current homeowners wouldn’t be affected, but new borrowers would only be able to deduct the first $500,000 – that’s down from the current limit, which is $1 million.

John Diamond, director of Rice University’s Center for Public Finance says that the mortgage deduction change could lower Texas home values by 1-2 percent.

WATCH: Trump Gives Final Tax Pitch As GOP Lawmakers Reach A Deal On A Bill

By Dec 13, 2017

President Trump is renewing his tax pitch on Wednesday, just after an announcement that House and Senate GOP lawmakers have agreed on a final tax package.

Watch his address below.

 

Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, says the House and Senate have combined their tax bills passed over the last month.