Ransomware Attack Leads To Breach Affecting 700 Students In 39 Texas School Districts

By 28 minutes ago
  • As schools become more connected, the risks of hacking and data theft continue to grow.
    As schools become more connected, the risks of hacking and data theft continue to grow.
    Yuri Samoilov/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Recently, multiple school districts in north and northeast Texas were notified by the Texas Department of Agriculture that they were likely exposed to a data breach. The warning estimates that personal information of some 700 students across 39 districts could have been leaked when an employee’s state-issued laptop was hit with a ransomware attack.

The department, which runs the school breakfast and lunch programs, says that right now there’s no indication that that data has been used fraudulently. But even as of late last week, days after the original notification was made, schools are still looking for answers.

Doug Levin, the founder of EdTech Strategies, a consulting group that focuses on technology in education, says the kinds of data exposed in this hack could include information about students and families, as well as school employee information.

“This is information that criminals use to open fake identities, and compromise the identities of those involved in schools,” Levin says. “And they use that information to steal public resources.”

As schools become more connected to the Internet, they are increasingly attractive targets for data thieves, Levin says.

After the recent breach, school districts said they received little additional information from the Department of Agriculture. Levin says that has to do with disclosure requirements “that differ from place to place,” Levin says. “It can be a little bit tricky if you’re not a technical expert to understand the scope of what happened, and to understand what might have been stolen or what might be done with that information.”

Levin says schools can limit the impact of leaks by ensuring that technology and software is up-to-date. Students and employees should also do a better job securing their account passwords, he says. School tech personnel can help by training technology users on how to avoid “phishing” emails and other attempts to steal data by tricking computer users.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Data
Hacking
internet
schools
technology

Related Content

Hacking Blamed For Late Night Emergency Sirens In Dallas

By Rick Holter Apr 8, 2017

Dallas officials believe the city's emergency alarm system was hacked Friday night, causing sirens across the city to sound off in error shortly before midnight. The city manually shut down parts of the system to turn off the city's 156 alarms — usually heard only during weather emergencies — by 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

How a WiFi Pilot Program Is Helping Students in the Rio Grande Valley

By Feb 7, 2017
Reynaldo Leaños Jr.

From Texas Standard:

Selene Moreno is a senior at Benito Juarez-Abraham Lincoln High School in La Joya, Texas. She says she’s looking forward to graduation.

“I’m planning to become a physical therapist after I graduate from high school and I’m planning on going to Texas A&M,” Moreno says.

Will A Net Neutrality Rollback Make The Internet More Expensive?

By Shelly Brisbin Dec 11, 2017

From Texas Standard.

The FCC is expected to vote this week on whether to repeal Obama-era rules that made net neutrality the law of the land.

Put simply, net neutrality means that internet service providers like Verizon or AT&T, can’t prioritize one kind of content over others. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who is championing the repeal, says regulating the internet in this way stifles innovation. In fact, if the rollback is approved, the FCC would have very little to say about what happens on the Internet. That has sparked protests in Houston and Dallas, and though they haven’t exactly brought traffic to a standstill, the potential  rollback because of what it could mean to users of the Internet, as well as those who build their businesses there.

Austin ISD Warns Staff Not to Share Immigration Resources Without Approval

By Feb 14, 2017
Kate McGee / KUT

In the wake of recent ICE arrests in the Austin area, Austin ISD lawyers are directing principals and staff not to share with students resources and fliers that have not been vetted by the superintendent's office or general counsel. 