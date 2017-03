SXSW Interactive is upon Austin once again.

It's the time of year for branded activations and free booze, with the ultimate goal of forging bootstrapped, synergized, market-facing collaborations in a curated, disruption-minded world.

In short, it's a time for a bunch of panels with bafflingly jargon-laden names, so we decided to create a quiz to showcase (and poke fun at) some of those names.