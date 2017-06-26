Public Radio News Directors Recognize “Texas Standard” and KUT News with Four Awards

By Erin Geisler 59 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas – June 26, 2017 – KUT News and “Texas Standard” have each won two awards from the PRNDI, Public Radio News Directors Incorporated, which honors the best in local public radio.

“Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, and its documentary “Out of the Blue: 50 Years after the UT Tower Shooting” each won first place recognition.

“Out of the Blue” won a first place in the long documentary category. The powerful radio documentary and website were the culmination of a two-year effort to locate survivors and witnesses of the shooting and gather their stories. The oral history features firsthand accounts from nearly 100 people – many of which had not been shared publicly before. The project was made possible with support from the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History, which maintains a permanent archive of the oral histories.

“Texas Standard,” as a stand-alone program, won first place in news/public affairs program category. “Texas Standard” launched in spring 2015 and is heard on 28 public radio stations across Texas.

KUT News won two second-place awards for the 10-part series “Road to Zero” and its companion website in the best writing and best multi-media categories. The series examined Austin’s Vision Zero plan – and where it could fall short - from the perspectives of families, neighborhood representatives, Austin traffic engineers and officials from other communities that have followed the Vision Zero philosophy.

PRNDI, the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated. The goal of the PRNDI awards is to honor the best in local public radio. The awards were presented on June 24 at the organization’s annual conference in Miami. A complete listing of awards is available online.

About KUT
KUT 90.5, Austin's NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 200 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence.

About “Texas Standard”
“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 28 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas. The show is distributed by Public Radio International (PRI).

###

Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

Press Release

