President Trump's Revised Excutive Order on Travel, Annotated

President Trump has signed a revised executive order, barring travel to the United States from six majority-Muslim countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

The order is similar to the president's January order, which was blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. But this latest order leaves Iraq off the list of barred countries. The White House cites more cooperation with the Iraqi government in vetting people who apply for U.S. visas.

The latest order also specifically states that it does not apply to legal permanent U.S. residents or current visa holders.

The new order goes into effect on March 16, and the travel ban is set to last 90 days. The suspension of the refugee program lasts 120 days.

This annotation features the text of the new executive order along with context and analysis from NPR journalists.

Loading...