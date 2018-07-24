With Plastic Bag Ban In The Trash, Austin Pushes Campaign On Reducing Waste

By 1 hour ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin says it is still committed to reducing plastic waste despite a Texas Supreme Court ruling last month that forced it to end its ban on single-use plastic bags.

The city says it's continuing efforts toward its Zero Waste goal, a plan by the City Council to keep 90 percent of discarded materials out of landfills by 2040. 

As part of the effort, Austin Resource Recovery reached out to eight large retailers in the area to see what their plans are now that the bag ban is dead. As of Wednesday, 38 percent of respondents said they were considering next steps, and 25 percent were unaware the bag ban was no longer being enforced. None of the retailers expressed interest in starting to distribute single-use plastic bags again. 

When KUT asked H-E-B earlier this month what it planned to do, the grocer said it would "thoughtfully evaluate the issue" to ensure it was making the best decision for its customers and "the communities we serve." 

ARR says it will continue speaking with retailers over the next two months and educate them on waste reduction – not only from single-use plastic bags, but plastic straws, too.

The department said it will release its findings and announce an action plan Sept. 30. 

Tags: 
Plastic Bag Ban
retailers
Austin Resource Recovery

Related Content

Texas Usually Fights Austin At The Capitol. Lately, The Fight Is In The Courtroom.

By Jul 12, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin has endured several legal jabs from the state in the past couple months.

Will Austin Stores Restock Single-Use Plastic Bags Now That The City's Ban Is Lifted?

By Jul 11, 2018
Julia Reihs

Austin is ending its ban on free single-use plastic bags at stores and restaurants after a state Supreme Court ruling against a similar ban in Laredo. But repealing the ordinance, commonly known as the “bag ban,” doesn't mean every store will start handing them out again.  

Austin Says It Will No Longer Enforce Plastic Bag Ban, After Texas Supreme Court Ruling

By Jul 3, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

The City of Austin says it will no longer enforce a ban on single-use plastic bags at most retail outlets, following a state Supreme Court ruling last month that struck down Laredo's bag ban.

The court ruled Laredo's ban was at odds with state law, but urged the Legislature to pass more specific laws to allow similar bans in the future.

A Texas Supreme Court Ruling Against Laredo Could Invalidate Austin's Bag Ban

By & Jun 22, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled Laredo can't ban the use of single-use bags. At issue was whether the city could ban bags under the state law regulating so-called solid waste management.

Hold The Foam: After Activists' Appeal, ThunderCloud Subs Says It's Dropping Polystyrene Cups

By Jun 6, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin-based ThunderCloud Subs says it's phasing out cups made of polystyrene, commonly referred to as Styrofoam. The announcement comes after the nonprofit Environment Texas petitioned the sandwich chain to make the change.

Recycling: Why You're Probably Doing It Wrong and 10 Steps to Do It Right

By & Dec 23, 2014
Filipa Rodrigues, KUT

It’s a familiar scenario: you’ve finished a product and are ready to dispose of the packaging. But wait… does it go into the recycling bin? Or the trash can? Recycling is something most of us strive to do. But waste management experts say many of us do it wrong – at least some of the time.

Step 1 to better recycling is NOT putting something in the bin if you're not sure it can be recycled:

"Part of the problem with recycling is if you throw it in with doubt, it could be a contaminate and it can slow down the process in the recycling stream," Austin Resource Recovery Director Bob Gedert says.