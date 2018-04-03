Pilot Project "Open Book Austin" Airs Late April

By Erin Geisler 1 hour ago
  • KUT News Editor Matt Largey records a story for the "Open Book Austin" project.
    KUT News Editor Matt Largey records a story for the "Open Book Austin" project.

Keep an ear out for a project we are piloting later this month called Open Book Austin, which features first-person stories and perspectives not always reflected in the media.

Stephanie Federico, our digital news editor, came up with the concept after attending a journalism engagement workshop last year.

“The idea is to collect stories from neighborhoods that are underrepresented in the media and people who might not be familiar with KUT or NPR,” explains Federico. “We will air the stories on KUT during ‘Morning Edition’ with the goal of hosting a live storytelling event at the Cactus Cafe at some point.”

We collaborated with the Austin Public Library to identify library branches with diverse patrons and help us promote participation in the project. Federico and news staff came up with the theme – Tell us a story about something that changed your life – and made postcards inviting people to come to the libraries and record their stories with members of our news staff.

The Open Book Austin project is in the earliest stages and will likely evolve over time as we collect more stories and hear from listeners. In the meantime, stay tuned for some of the stories, which will air during the 9 a.m. hour later this month – as well as online – and tell us what you think.

Tags: 
Around the Station

Related Content

"Hidden Brain" Joins KUT Lineup Fridays at 9 p.m. starting March 23

By Erin Geisler Mar 5, 2018

Millions of people have heard Shankar Vedantam’s engaging reports on social science research on NPR shows like “Morning Edition” and his popular podcast “Hidden Brain.” Shankar now brings his signature knowledge, wit and sense of humor to this new one-hour weekly program, airing from 9 to 10 p.m., Fridays, on KUT 90.5.

Three Questions with DaLyah Jones

By Erin Geisler Feb 1, 2018
Jerroderick Lenoir

Our Three Questions series continues in February by turning the spotlight on KUT Host and Assistant Producer DaLyah Jones.

An assistant producer for “All Things Considered” and evening host, DaLyah is also co-host of the "Two and Fro" podcast. When she’s not at the station, she’s staning for Beyoncé.

Three Questions with Nadia Hamdan

By Erin Geisler Dec 28, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez

Beginning Jan. 1, KUT will air an additional hour of our most listened-to broadcast, “Morning Edition.” This additional hour will feature more Austin news and interviews with local newsmakers. Local “Morning Edition” associate producer/host Nadia Hamdan, along with the entire KUT News team, has been contributing to this expansion. So let’s take a moment to get to know Nadia.