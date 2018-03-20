Package Bound For Austin Explodes At FedEx Facility In Schertz

By 3 hours ago
  • A package bound for Austin exploded in the sorting area of the FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, early Tuesday.
A package sent to an address in Austin exploded early this morning at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about 60 miles south of Austin, according to the FBI and local law enforcement.

"Early this morning, Schertz Police responded to the Fedex facility in the 9900 block of Doerr Lane for a report of an explosion," Schertz police wrote on Facebook. "Further investigation revealed the explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One person was treated and released at the scene."

In a statement, FedEx confirmed one employee sustained injuries in the blast. 

"We can confirm that a single package exploded while in a FedEx Ground sortation facility early this morning. One team member is being treated for minor injuries," FedEx said. "We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.  We are not providing any additional specific information about this package at this time."

 

The explosion comes amid a string of four bombings that have struck Austin over the past three weeks. Two people have been killed, and four others wounded.

“We believe that the [latest] explosion is likely connected to our overall investigation into the bombings,” FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee told KUT.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley issued a statement on the explosion.

The Austin Fire Department says has received calls about a suspicious package at a FedEx facility on 4117 McKinney Falls Parkway, near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The fire department's hazardous materials team is at the scene with the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. 

This is a developing story. 

Austin bombings

